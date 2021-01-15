C.A. Gray students learn CPR

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 9:49 pm
Moultrie, Georgia
C.A. Gray Health Science students in Casey Dudley’s and Joey Thompson’s classes are learning how to perform CPR on infants and adults.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — C.A. Gray Health Science students in Casey Dudley’s and Joey Thompson’s classes are learning how to perform CPR on infants and adults.
