MOULTRIE, Ga. — As part of the Cell Structure and Function unit, students in Lee Causey's Accelerated Biology course participated in a microscope lab. In-class students observed various specimens including animal cells, plant cells, and microorganisms in pond water using compound light microscopes; remote learners viewed specimens via a virtual microscope lab. Students completed sketches of the specimens and/or wrote descriptions of the specimen and cellular structures that they observed.
TOP RIGHT: Eli Meads and Douglas Moore.
BOTTOM: Alaina Riley, Zareth Banda and Rosalyn Roberson.
