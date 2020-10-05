Microscope lab

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — As part of the Cell Structure and Function unit, students in Lee Causey's Accelerated Biology course participated in a microscope lab. In-class students observed various specimens including animal cells, plant cells, and microorganisms in pond water using compound light microscopes; remote learners viewed specimens via a virtual microscope lab.  Students completed sketches of the specimens and/or wrote descriptions of the specimen and cellular structures that they observed. 

TOP RIGHT: Eli Meads and Douglas Moore.

BOTTOM: Alaina Riley, Zareth Banda and Rosalyn Roberson.

 

