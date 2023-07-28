Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation Authority has announced a called meeting. The full authority will meet Friday, July 28 at 3:30 p.m. in the MCCPRA Administrative Office, 1020 Fourth St. S.W.
NAMI Moultrie
Heather Stephens, LCSW Veterans Affairs, will present "Suicide Prevention in the VA & Supporting the Communities Veterans call Home at meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The meeting is held in the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on Fifth Avenue at Second Street Southeast.
Light refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation at 5:45, and Connection and Family Support Groups at 7:30.
Middle South Georgia Soil & Water Conservation District
The Middle South GA SWCD will have a meeting on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Tifton USDA Service Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.