Revival

Willy Grove House of Faith will be hosting a Revival April 12-15 at 7 p.m. It will feature Pastor Jordan of Thomasville. The public is welcome to come.

Rec Authority

The Executive Committee of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will meet at noon Thursday, April 14, at Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.

The authority’s full board will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, also at the Ryce Center.

