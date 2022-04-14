BIG Little River Paddle Race
The BIG Little River Paddle Race returns this year after cancellations in 2020 and 2021.
The race will be held Saturday, April 30, at Reed Bingham State Park, between Adel and Moultrie. Gather at 8 a.m. at Red Roberts Landing, 4727 Rountree Bridge Road, Adel.
Proceeds from the event will benefit its sponsor, the WWALS Watershed Coalition.
For more information, visit wwals.net. Register through that same website no later than Thursday, April 28. Registration fee is $30.
