Called meeting
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, in Room 201 of the Courthouse Annex, the Commissioners Meeting Room.
The meeting will include the mid-month review and any other county business deemed necessary.
Meeting canceled
The Moultrie City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, has been canceled as part of the city’s state of emergency ordinance.
