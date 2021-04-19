Called meeting
The Brooks, Colquitt, Grady, Mitchell and Thomas County Joint Development Authority will have a called meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. The meeting will be held via Zoom, per the information listed below.
The purpose of the meeting is property acquisition and/or disposal as well as an application to participate in a UGA Fanning Institute program for services.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85627541051. The Meeting ID is 856 2754 1051.
Or, join via One tap mobile at either +13126266799,,85627541051# US (Chicago) or +19292056099,,85627541051# US (New York).
Should there be any questions, please contact board member Barbara Grogan at (229) 921-1457.
Line dance class
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A line-dance class is free with paid admission to the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Hwy. 125. Classes are held the second and fourth Saturdays from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Call (229) 455-2267 for more information.
Bible study
The Ladies Community Bible Study is holding its Spring Study 2021 on the books of 1st and 2nd Thessalonians. Meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. each Monday at The Gap at First Baptist Church. Cost is $15 per book, and scholarships are available. A nursery will be provided if needed.
