Peanut Commission webinar
The Georgia Peanut Commission will host a webinar discussion with U.S. Congressmen Sanford Bishop and Austin Scott at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3.
The congressmen will discuss the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
There will be time for questions and answers with Bob Redding of The Redding Firm.
Please send your questions in advance to joycrosby@gapeanuts.com.
Visit gapeanuts.com to register in advance. Look for the registration link in the News section.
