First responders
Community Conversations is a monthly series that brings different sectors in the community together to talk about mental health and to bring light to what is needed to begin healing.
The topic of the April Conversation is community mental health for first responders. The meeting will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27 at the Downtown Moultrie Welcome Center, 31 E. Central Ave.
The hour-long conversation will be followed by lunch. After lunch, a free QPR Gatekeeper Training will be held. It focuses on suicide prevention and how to talk with someone in a mental health crisis. Completion of the training is worth 1.5 hours of CEUs.
To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com and search for Community Conversations Series: First Responders Self Care and Needs. The results will include similar meetings in area towns, so make sure you register for the one in Moultrie.
Brunch
Hope House will host a Mother’s Day brunch 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 6, at The Manor at Sundown Farms Plantation, 237 Mack Dekle Road.
The guest speaker will be Cheryle Reeves. Tickets are $50.
Call Katrina at (229) 890-5244 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.