Telephone meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, in a conference call format.
To participate, call 1-929-436-2866. The meeting ID number is 937-6462-2243.
For more information, email sggsa.admin@sggsa.org by noon April 28.
Free family and politics workshop
At 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Braver Angels Georgia will offer a free online workshop on keeping the peace in families with diverse political viewpoints.
If you want to preserve important family bonds while still being true to your values and political beliefs, this workshop will offer you:
- • Insight into why family differences over politics are uniquely challenging.
- • Recognition of common roles that family members play in political conversations (for example, the Gladiator, the Defender, and the Sniper).
- • Strategies and skills for handling family political differences in a constructive way.
Although the focus is on family relationships, you can use learnings in this workshop with any loved one. You’ll laugh and have some fun in this workshop — it won’t be all serious. After all, we all come from quirky families.
This is a two-part workshop combining an online eLearning course and an online, interactive workshop offered over Zoom. Part one consists of a 40 minute, interactive course. You complete this online before the workshop. Part two is the interactive online workshop where you will be guided in practicing listening and speaking skills.
To register, go to https://braverangelsgeorgia.org/ga-workshops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.