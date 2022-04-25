Development Authority

The Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority will host committee meetings as follows.  Should there be any questions, please contact Barbara Grogan, authority president, at (229) 921-1457, or via email at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com

The Business and Site Retention and Expansion Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Development Authority offices located at 116 First Ave. S.E.  

The Strategic Planning Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, at The Soda Fountain, located at 640 North Veterans Parkway, Moultrie. 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you