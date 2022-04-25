Development Authority
The Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority will host committee meetings as follows. Should there be any questions, please contact Barbara Grogan, authority president, at (229) 921-1457, or via email at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
The Business and Site Retention and Expansion Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Development Authority offices located at 116 First Ave. S.E.
The Strategic Planning Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, at The Soda Fountain, located at 640 North Veterans Parkway, Moultrie.
