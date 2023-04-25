Swamp Gravy
NAMI Moultrie will present “Swamp Gravy: Good Gossip” at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Withers Auditorium.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Sid’s Antiques, Brainstorm Marketing, the Chamber of Commerce and Jack’s Medicine Man Shop.
Swamp Gravy, Georgia’s official folk life play, is headquartered in Colquitt, Ga. This performance is a fund-raiser for NAMI Moultrie, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Home Union meeting
The Home Union meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday at Rochelle Baptist Church.
The Rev. James McBurrows is chairman; the Rev. Willie Clay is vice chair; and the Rev. Gale F. Harris is pastor.
