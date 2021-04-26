Step aerobics
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will host a free step aerobics class, “Feel the Beat,” 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, May 4-26, at Shaw Gym. A flyer from the MCCPRA said, “Bring a towel, water and motivation.” Participants may also bring personal barbells and/or workout mats.
Art exhibit
The Colquitt County Arts Center will host “Rooftops by the Seaside,” a collection of digital art and photography by Mary Wicks, April 30-June 11. The Arts Center, located at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W., is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Recovery Happens
NAMI Moultrie, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, invites the public to a lunchtime presentation celebrating Mental Health Month and recovery noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the Courthouse Square Amphitheater. The event will include a proclamation from Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh, a speaker from the RESPECT Institute and a NAMI “In Our Own Voice” presentation.
For more information, contact Todd M. Lynch at (229) 429-4812 or tmlynch0810@gmail.com.
Papa’s Pond
The Moultrie Federated Guild will present awards in its “Papa’s Pond” essay contest Saturday, May 8, at the Courthouse Square Amphitheater. Music begins at 12:30 p.m. with Bobbie and Mickey Key, Scott Graham and Daniel Dunn. At 1 p.m., the Guild will announce winners of the essay contest and the online auction of a print of Randy Gibbs’ painting on which the essay contest is based. A drawing will be held for five raffle items.
Photo contest
The Colquitt County Family Connection has extended its ABC Photo Contest until May 12. The group is seeking photos connected with Colquitt County for a baby book. Visit https://tinyurl.com/5hp2tpt7 for more information, including the specific items they want photographed.
For more information, call Sarah Adams at (229) 921-3170.
Arts Center Theatre
Arts Center Theatre will present “Once on this Island” at 7 p.m. May 13 and 14 and at 2 p.m. May 15 and 16 at the Colquitt County Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Lucky Duck Race
The Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club will hold a Lucky Duck Race May 15. Tickets cost $5 for one duck or $40 for 10. The fastest duck will win a $500 cash prize. Tickets can be purchased through members of the Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club or picked up at Paradise Pool and Spa or Brainstorm Marketing.
