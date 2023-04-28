Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet Wednesday, May 3, at the authority’s office, 116 First Ave. The Executive Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. with the board of directors meeting at noon or as soon as the Executive Committee meeting ends.
The authority’s Strategic Planning Committee will hold a called meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the same location.
Mother and Son Dance
The Friends of Reed Bingham State Park will host a Mother and Son Dance 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Colquitt County Group Shelter at the park, 542 Reed Bingham Road.
Tickets are $25 per couple plus $5 for additional sons, but limited tickets are available.
There will be photos, dancing and finger foods.
Email friendsofRBSP@gmail.com for ticket information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.