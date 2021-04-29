Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 1:40 am
Moultrie, Georgia
Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold a strategic planning retreat at noon Thursday, May 6, at Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Julie Lynn DeMott, 45, of Moultrie, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Jessica Marie Rios, 33, of Moultrie, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
