Commodity commissions
Several Georgia Agriculture Commodity Commissions are seeking nominations for positions of individuals whose terms are set to expire. The deadline for receiving nominations is Friday, May 27.
To serve on a commodity commission, a person must be a producer of the commodity of the commission, commit to attend meetings and represent the producers of the commodity. Term-expiring board members are also eligible for reappointment.
Term-expiring members include: Beef, Allen Wiggins (representing beef marketers), Ernie Ford and John Callaway; cotton, Matt Coley and Steven Meeks; equine, Beth Williams and Barbara Kelly; soybean, Jesse Patrick and Brian Ogletree; and tobacco, Jerry Wooten.
Nominations can be completed using the nomination form at agr.georgia.gov/cpf. For more information or to submit forms contact Andy Harrison at andy.harrison@agr.georgia.gov or by mail at: Attn: Andy Harrison, Georgia Department of Agriculture, 19 MLK Jr. Drive S.W., Room 320, Atlanta, GA 30334.
Small business
Several business development groups will host “The State of Small Business” 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Southern Regional Technical College’s Moultrie campus, 800 Veterans Parkway North. Please RSVP to Barbara Grogan at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
The event is a partnership of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, the City of Moultrie, the Georgia Small Business Development Center, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, SCORE South Georgia, Southern Regional Tech, Southwest Georgia Regional Commission and the VSU Center for South Georgia Regional Impact.
NAMI Night
Jennifer Wingertsahn, MPH, an opioid specialist with the Georgia Department of Public Health, will present “Rural Health and the Opioid Epidemic” during NAMI Night Monday, May 2. Refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m., the presentation starts at 5:45, and support groups start at 6:30 p.m.
NAMI Night, the monthly meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, takes place at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 409 First St. S.E.
