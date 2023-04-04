Areas of patchy fog early. Mostly sunny early then increasing cloudiness later in the day. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 1:08 am
Bells of Joy
Sheree Marshall and the Bells of Joy Gospel Group will celebrate the group’s anniversary at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at New Beginnings Bible Church, 914 Second Ave. S.W.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.