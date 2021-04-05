Georgia Pines
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave. in Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Due to COVID-19, a Zoom link is available upon request. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Recovery Happens
Bring a lunch and join NAMI Moultrie on the Courthouse Square noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, for a presentation celebrating Mental Health Month and recovery, including a proclamation from Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh. Presentations will be made by a speaker from the RESPECT Institute and from NAMI’s “In Our Own Voice.”
For more information, contact Todd M. Lynch, (229) 429-4812 or tmlynch0810@gmail.com.
