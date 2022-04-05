Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held on Thursday, April 21, at 12:30 PM at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville, Georgia. This meeting is open to the public and masks are optional. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Revival
Colquitt County Baptist Church, 197 Hopewell Church Road, invites the public to its “Resurrection Revival” April 7-10. Services will be at 7 p.m. nightly plus 10 and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Dr. Darrell Murphy will be the speaker. Pastor is the Rev. Ken Anderson.
