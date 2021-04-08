Saturday event
Greater Believers Worship Center, 824 Northside Drive, will hold an event Saturday, April 10, that will include free food and free COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided by Colquitt Regional Medical Center 10:30 a.m. to noon. You must be 16 years old to get one. Reserve your vaccine by calling 891-9380.
Food boxes will be distributed beginning at 11 a.m.
Lunch will also be provided.
Peanut Palooza
TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Peanut Commission will host a Kickoff to Planting — Peanut Palooza 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the commission’s office, 445 Fulwood Blvd. in Tifton.
The free event will have boiled peanuts, fried peanut samples, Simply Sweet Celebrations cupcake truck and Tifton Takeover Nutrition peanut butter shake samples. The event will also include opportunities to plant your own peanut plant, prizes and giveaways, photo opportunities for kids to sit inside of a tractor and more.
In addition to the outside activities, the GPC office will be open for attendees to visit the gift shop and take a tour of the building. For more information about the event and programs of the Georgia Peanut Commission visit www.gapeanuts.com.
