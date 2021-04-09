Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 11:03 pm
Moultrie, Georgia
Airport Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Airport Authority will hold a called meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the Airport Conference Room to discuss operations, projects and improvements.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Ricky Nelson Smith, 62, of Moultrie, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Karen Louise Evans Goble, 56, of Moultrie, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Joseph Clifford Cooper, 27, of Moultrie, died Monday, March 29, 2021 in Moultrie, Georgia. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
