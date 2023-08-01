Development Authority
The monthly meeting of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will be 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Chamber of Commerce building, 116 First Ave. S.E.
Blood drive
The Give a Hand Blood Drive will be held 1-6 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Moultrie Masonic Lodge, 617 Fifth St. S.E., to collect blood for the American Red Cross.
For more information, contact Lonnie Holland at (229) 921-3300.
Conservation District
The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Tifton USDA Service Center.
Recreation Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has announced two upcoming meetings.
The Executive Committee will meet at noon Aug. 9 at the MCCPRA Administrative Office, 1020 Fourth St. S.W.
The authority board will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
Downtown Development Authority
The Moultrie Downtown Development Authority will meet at noon Aug. 10 at the Downtown Welcome Center on Central Avenue at First Street Northeast.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held on Aug. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 252 Woodlands Blvd. (formerly 400 S. Pinetree Blvd., Building 100), Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Masks are optional in all Georgia Pines CSB facilities. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.