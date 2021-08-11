Republican Party
The Colquitt County GOP will hold its first public meeting at the Moultrie Welcome Center, Central Avenue at First Street Northeast, at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
Featured speakers will include Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, a candidate for U.S. Senate, and state Sen. Tyler Harper, who’s running to replace Black as ag commissioner.
NAMIWalks
The Moultrie chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold its NAMIWalks fundraiser 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square. The event will feature family-friendly activities, entertainment on the square and several food vendors. The organization is currently signing up teams to participate. Visit namiwalks.org to register, and be sure you select NAMI Moultrie as the affiliate for your support to go to.
Free meal
A free spiritual and home-cooked meal will be given away at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at First Moultrie Holiness Deliverance Church, 920 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive N.W.
Meals will be served as long as they last.
COVID-19 preventions will be in place: The church has air purifiers, temperatures will be taken, social distancing is encouraged, hand sanitizer will be available, and masks will be provided.
Pastor is Bishop Gladis Hall.
