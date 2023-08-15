Leadership Colquitt County
Applications are being accepted now for Leadership Colquitt County, a program of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce that has produced alumni since the late 1970s. LCC cultivates a unique experience for emerging and experienced leaders committed to improving the community, the chamber said in a press release.
For more information, including a class schedule and application, contact Caitlyn Hatcher at programservices@moultriechamber.com or (229) 985-2131.
Deadline to apply is noon Aug. 30.
