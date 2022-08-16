Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable..
Revival
White Rock Baptist Church will hold its annual revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 17-19. Pastor Calvin Wells of Bainbridge will be the speaker. Bishop Archie Skipper is pastor of White Rock Baptist Church.
