Public hearings
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 31 and at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 in Room 201, the Commissioners Meeting Room, at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave.
The purpose of the hearings is to receive public input about a plan to decrease county taxes less than the “rollback rate” that reflects the growth in the county’s digest. The result will be higher property taxes for some residents.
