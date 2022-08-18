Board of Education
The Colquitt County Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the Board of Education boardroom, 710 Lane St. The purpose will be to adopt the school system’s millage rate.
Moultrie City Council
The Moultrie City Council will hold a public hearing about its millage rate plans at noon Tuesday, Sept. 6. The council tentatively plans to reduce the tax rate from this year’s 8.120 mills to 8.100, but due to the growth of the value of property in the city that will still raise more revenue than this year.
The council will also hold a budget work session beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 6.
