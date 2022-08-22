Empowerment Conference
The Women’s Ministry of Union Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Second St. N.W., will present “If the Shoe Fits,” an empowerment conference, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
Speakers will be Minister Stacey Jones, with the topic “If the Shoe Fits”; Minister Olivia Ponder Wallace, “Worn and Weary”; and Minister Crystal Brown, “The Power of Prayer.”
Pastor is the Rev. Freddie Williams and first lady is Shirley Williams.
There is no fee, but masks are mandatory.
Called meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Moultrie Welcome Center, 31 E. Central Ave.
