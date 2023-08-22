Street service
The Bells of Joy Gospel Group will sponsor a church service at WOW Park, on Fifth Street Southwest, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Evangelist Sabrina Williams of Thomasville will be the speaker, and the Bells of Joy will bring the music.
Lunch & Learn
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch & Learn, “Preparing for Retirement and Social Security,” noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the chamber, 116 First Ave. S.E.
The event is free, but seating will be limited. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 20. Contact the chamber at (229) 985-2131 to reserve a spot.
