Called meeting

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority's board of directors will meet at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, weather permitting. The meeting will be held at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, 116 First Ave. S.E. The topic of discussion will be personnel.

Railroad work postponed

State Route (SR) 112 rail crossing work in Bridgeboro has been postponed to Sept. 5-7 due to the possibility of severe weather this week, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The original detour was scheduled to begin Aug. 30.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you