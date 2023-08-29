NAMI Night

Psychiatric residents Brandon Krout, MD, and Anthony Cimmino, MD, will speak at NAMI Night Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, Fifth Avenue at Second Street Southeast in Moultrie. Light refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation at 5:45 and Connection/Family Support Groups at 7:30 p.m.

Railroad crossing work postponed

State Route (SR) 112 rail crossing work in Bridgeboro has been postponed to Sept. 5-7 due to the possibility of severe weather this week, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The original detour was scheduled to begin Aug. 30.

Meeting canceled

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority board of directors has canceled a called meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, citing the expected inclement weather.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you