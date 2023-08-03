County Commission
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners has rescheduled its mid-month work session from Aug. 15 to 5 p.m. Aug. 22 in Room 261-C of the Courthouse Annex.
On the agenda will be the mid-month review, adoption of the county millage rates and any other business deemed necessary.
Commissioners will also meet Aug. 8 and 29 in Room 201 of the Courthouse Annex for discussions about the proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Those meetings are also at 5 p.m.
