Board of Zoning Appeals
The Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Moultrie will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, in City Council Chambers at the Moultrie Municipal Building, First Avenue at First Street Northeast.
The board will consider a request from Jeremiah Horne regarding property adjacent to 841 E. Central Ave.
Labor Day dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — The Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Highway 125, 1 mile northeast of Nashville, will hold a Labor Day dance Saturday, Sept. 4.
The VFW is open every Saturday. A DJ plays requests 6:30-8 p.m. and during breaks. A live band plays country and favorites from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Gospel sing
VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Colbert Croft Memorial Labor Day Gospel Sing will be 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. in Valdosta.
The sing will feature Joyce Croft, The Johnson Two, Backwood Boys, Williams Two, New Tradition and the Troy Burns Family.
There will be no meal this year. Admission is free, and a love offering will be accepted.
Suicide prevention
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in collaboration with the Northeast Florida Fire Watch Council, and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family clinic will host the second annual virtual Pledge to Prevent event at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
The virtual event will feature keynote speaker Frank King (The Mental Health Comedian) and Congressman John Rutherford, United States representative of Florida’s fourth district.
The virtual Pledge to Prevent event will be hosted via webex at veteransaffairs.webex.com. Enter access code 199 473 4962 in the text box, then enter password NFSGVHS573! and select join now. If the event has not yet started, the “join now” button will appear dimmed.
To join the event by phone dial 1-404-397-1596, then enter the access code 199 473 4962 followed by the # key.
Rep. Austin Scott
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Austin Scott announced mobile office hours during the month of September.
Staff from Scott’s district office will be in Colquitt County Sept. 15 to help with a number of federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS and veterans benefits.
The mobile office will be held 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 15 at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library, 205 Fifth St. S.E. in Moultrie.
Mobile offices will be held in other counties at other times during the month.
For more information, contact the congressman’s Tifton office at (229) 396-5175.
