Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority Board of Directors will meet at noon Sept. 6 on the second floor of the Chamber of Commerce building, 116 First Ave. S.E.
The executive committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the same location.
Government Services Authority
The South Georgia Government Services Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the City of Moultrie Welcome Center, 31 E. Central Ave.
