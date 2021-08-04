Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public and masks are requested to be worn in the building. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
