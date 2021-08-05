Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold its Moultrie-Colquitt County Community Blood Drive 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at First United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 408 Second St. S.E., in Moultrie.
Donors can register for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the sold-out Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, and they can get a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). For details, visit rcblood.org/beat.
For an appointment, please visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code ColquittCommunity.
