A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 5:32 pm
Free food distribution
Second Harvest Feeding America will hold a free food distribution 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at First Church of the Nazarene, 410 12th Ave. S.E. Recipients will drive through the parking lot to receive the food.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.