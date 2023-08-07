Library Board
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for two appointments to the Library Board. Both appointments shall consist of a three-year term.
Each individual applying must complete a General Board Application. This document is available at www.colquittcountyga.gov. You may also contact County Clerk Melissa Lawson at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave., 2nd Floor, Room 261-B, Moultrie, GA, (229) 616-7409, or by email at melissa.lawson@colquittcountyga.gov.
Applications will be accepted until appointments are filled.
