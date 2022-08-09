A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
Revival
White Rock Baptist Church will hold its annual revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 17-19. Pastor Calvin Wells of Bainbridge will be the speaker. Bishop Archie Skipper is pastor of White Rock Baptist Church.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.