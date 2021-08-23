COVID testing
MAKO medical, which has been conducting COVID-19 tests in conjunction with the Southwest Public Health District, is expanding testing services. This week, testing will be done 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1800 Park Ave., the site of the former Colquitt County High School, across from the Walmart shopping center.
Beginning Aug. 29, testing will be available seven days a week at that location, according to an email from the Colquitt County Health Department.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To pre-register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.
Succulents workshop
TIFTON, Ga. — The ABAC Horticulture Club will offer a succulents workshop 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at ABAC’s Environmental Horticulture Building.
Tickets are available on the ABAC Horticulture Club’s Facebook page. The cost is $15 per person.
Dr. Frank Flanders, professor of agricultural education at ABAC, will lead participants with a presentation and an interactive demonstration of the proper way to care for and create succulent designs. Horticulture Club members will then assist all attendees in selecting materials and creating designs.
For more information, call club president Morgan Fritze at (407) 212-1037.
Public comment
The Georgia Child Support Commission, as part of its upcoming 2022 economic study, is seeking public comment on the Child Support Guidelines Statute (OCGA 19-6-15) and the Basic Child Support Obligation Table that are used in calculating child support amounts.
Public comments may be submitted online, via mail, or during two listening sessions that are to be held on Aug. 26 and Sept. 23. For more information, to register to speak during one of the listening sessions, or to make a comment through the Commission’s website, please visit: https://csc.georgiacourts.gov/public-comments-for-the-2022-economic-study/.
Line dance class
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A free beginner line dance class is held on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 7 to 7:45 p.m. at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Highway 125. Call (229) 455-2267 to enroll or for more information.
New members can join at any time. Come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to pre-register.
