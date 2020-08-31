Library reopens
The Moultrie and Doerun public libraries resumed in-person activities Monday, although hours are limited.
In Moultrie, the library is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. In Doerun, it’s 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
The Ellen Payne Odom Genealogy Library is open by appointment only.
Curbside service and virtual programs will continue as scheduled.
Patrons are asked to limit visits to an hour or less, wear a mask and sanitize your hands when you enter the building. Computer use is limited to one hour per person, per day. Meeting rooms and study rooms are not available.
Call (229) 985-6540 for more information.
Speaker of the House
State Reps. Sam Watson and Joe Campbell, who each represent part of Colquitt County, invite the public to join them for a meet and greet reception with Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston. The event will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Southern Regional Technical College, 800 N. Veterans Parkway.
All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and there will be plenty of room to social distance.
Garbage collection
Due to the Labor Day holiday, the City of Moultrie’s garbage and yard waste collection will change on Monday.
If your normal collection day is Monday, Sept. 7, the city will pick up your household garbage and yard waste on Tuesday, Sept. 8. All other collections will maintain their usual schedule.
