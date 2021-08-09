Downtown Development Authority
The Downtown Development Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Moultrie Welcome Center, Central Avenue at First Street Northeast.
Line dance class
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A free beginner line dance class is held 7-7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at the Nashville VFW. Call (229) 455-2267 to enroll or for more information. New members can join at any time; come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to preregister.
The Nashville VFW is at 801 Tifton Highway.
Ladies Community Bible Study
The Ladies Community Bible Study is studying the Book of John. Meetings are held 9:30 a.m. on Monday mornings at The Gap at First Baptist Church in Moultrie. Nursery will be provided and scholarships are available.
