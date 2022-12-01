Cram the Cruiser
The Moultrie Police Department is collecting new, unwrapped toys and gift cards for children under the care of the Colquitt County Department of Family and Children Services.
You can drop off your gifts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Moultrie Police Department.
The cruiser will also be at the Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club Santa Breakfast 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at R.B. Wright Elementary School.
If your business or organization would like to host the MPD Cram the Cruiser, contact Cindy Weeks or Police Chief Sean Ladson at (229) 985-3131.
Christmas concert
The Colquitt County High School Choral Program will hold its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Withers Auditorium.
Tickets are $10 and are available in advance or at the door.
Humane Society
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society will hold a Christmas adoption event noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Humane Society, 1412 First St. N.E.
All adoption fees will be $50.
Pictures with Santa will cost $10, and cookies and hot chocolate will be available for $3.
The Humane Society is holding a raffle for gift cards from Amazon, Target and Walmart. Raffle tickets are on sale now for $2, and winners will be announced Dec. 19.
