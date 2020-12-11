Elf and more Elf
If you can’t get enough of the fish-out-of-water story of Buddy the Elf as he seeks to find his true identity, both a children’s play and the movie starring Will Ferrell will be presented this weekend.
The Colquitt County Arts Center is presenting “Elf Jr. the Musical” at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets are $8 and available at the Arts Center office.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will present the movie on Dec. 12 at the Goff Sports Complex. The movie will start at dark. Blankets and chairs are encouraged.
Christmas Serenade
The Barber Tucker House, 704 Third St. S.W., will host a Southern Christmas Serenade 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, featuring a special musical performance by the CCHS Serenaders.
Annual meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority Board will hold its annual meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Thomasville Council Chambers, 144 E. Jackson St. in Thomasville. You can call into the meeting at (712) 770-4160 with the access code 396103.
Anyone with questions about the meeting can email them to sggsa.admin@sggsa.org by noon Dec. 16.
County meetings
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners will hold its annual planning retreat 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Sundown Farms Plantation. The agenda will include a review of 2020’s accomplishments, a discussion of roles and expectations for both commissioners and staff, and the setting of priorities and goals for the next 12 months.
The board also announced a series of called work sessions throughout 2021. The meetings will be held at 5 p.m. in Room 261-C of the Courthouse Annex. A work session will be held before each of the board’s monthly meetings: Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7. The official board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. those same days.
The mid-month work sessions will be held at the same time and place on Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 23, April 20, May 18, June 22, July 20, Aug. 24, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 23 and Dec. 21.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold its Colquitt/Moultrie Community Monthly Blood Drive noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Moultrie’s First United Methodist Church, 408 Second St. S.E.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.