Senior art classes
The Colquitt County Arts Center has received a Senior Recreation Grant from the Sowega Council on Aging, Inc. The grant provides art opportunities for seniors free of charge.
Participants can choose a painting class, a stained glass workshop, pottery painting class, basket weaving, card making, and more. Each month the Arts Center will offer new opportunities for participants.
January classes available include: Acrylic Painting, 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays; Stained Glass, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays; Pottery Painting, 10:30-noon Wednesday Jan. 19 and 26; Acrylic Painting, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays; and Basket Weaving, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 15.
For more information about classes or to register call the Arts Center at 985-1922.
Christmas dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A Christmas dance will be held Dec. 18 at the Nashville VFW, one mile northeast of Nashville on Highway 125. A DJ will play 6:30-8 p.m. and a live band will play country, oldies and favorites from 8 to midnight.
Bible study
The Ladies Community Bible Study is held 9:30 a.m. each Monday excluding school holidays at The Gap at First Baptist Church of Moultrie. The group is currently studying the Book of John. Call or text Judy Adcock, (229) 891-0115 for more information.
Commented
