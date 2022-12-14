Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will host monthly Board of Directors meetings on the following dates: Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The executive committee will meet at 11 a.m., joint business committees at 11:30 a.m. and the full board at 12:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority offices, 116 First Ave. S.E.
For more information, please call Barbara Grogan, president of the Development Authority, at (229) 921-1457.
