Christmas dinner
The family of the late Hattie Holton and Dr. Francis Kundi invite the public to receive a Christmas dinner 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 25 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Second St. N.W. Take-out only.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: December 20, 2021 @ 9:03 pm
OMEGA [mdash] Mrs. Cindy Hiers Baker, 62 of Omega passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her residence. Cindy is rejoicing in heaven with her Lord today and is reunited with her father & mother, Simmie & Laverne Thomason Hiers, and others gone before her. We mourn the loss of Cin…
LAWRENCEVILLE [mdash] Robert Miller Stegall, age 75 of Lawrenceville, GA., passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Rob was preceded in death by his father the late, Dr. Robert Edward Stegall; mother, Helen Miller Stegall Williams; stepfather, Tom G. Williams. He is survived by his wife, Judy…
MOULTRIE, Ga.- Bobby Edward Danford, 74, of Moultrie, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
MOULTRIE, Ga. - Charlotte Louise Bailey Casteel, 92, of Moultrie, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
