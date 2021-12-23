New Year’s service
Willow Grove Word of Faith Church, 721 Sixth Ave. N.W., will hold a New Year’s service at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The Rev. Jordan is pastor.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade
The Colquitt County Branch NAACP will sponsor a parade Jan. 17 in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in front of First Presbyterian Church and will run through downtown Moultrie.
Organizers ask anyone wishing to participate in the parade to call (229) 921-1689 or to email colquittcountynaacp@yahoo.com to register by Dec. 31.
