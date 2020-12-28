Abundant sunshine. High 68F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 1:47 pm
Moultrie, Georgia
Norman Park City Council
NORMAN PARK, Ga. — The Norman Park City Council will hold a called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at City Hall to discuss 2020 budget amendments.
HARTSFIELD [mdash]Deloris "Porky" Anzo Miller Carter, 74, of Hartsfield, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
