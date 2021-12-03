Peer to Peer Class
NAMI DeKalb and NAMI Moultrie are joining forces to host a virtual Peer to Peer Class. NAMI Peer to Peer is a free, eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery.
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, sessions will be held via Zoom every Tuesday for 8 weeks, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Feb. 1-March 22).
There are a limited number of spots available for this class. Registration closes on Jan. 14, and the available spots will be filled on a first come first serve basis. NAMI asks all who register to please be willing to commit to attending all eight sessions.
To find out more, and to register to attend, please contact Todd Lynch, tmlynch0810@gmail.com or 229-805-9772, or Eric Roberts, robertsew977@yahoo.com or 404-368-2715.
Line dance class
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A free beginner line dance class will be held 7-7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at the Nashville VFW, 5978 Tifton Road (Highway 125), one mile northeast of Nashville. Every Saturday, a DJ plays 6:30-8 p.m. and a live band plays country, oldies and favorites from 8 p.m. to midnight. Call 455-2267 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.